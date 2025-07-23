An emotional curtain raiser at Waiheke Sports Club in celebration of the Rams’ 40th anniversary on Saturday had fans roaring at least as loud as they did for the main event when the Rams faced the Manurewa Marlins. The Old Boys took on historic archenemies, the Howick Hornets, providing a nostalgic moment for many of the current Rams players and their supporters who remember these childhood heroes as the ones who made the red and green jersey legendary.

• Digger Penetito

