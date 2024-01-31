University of British Columbia professor emeritus Harry Hubball made a flying visit to Waiheke over the weekend, promoting emerging sport ‘walking football’ through Waiheke Island Football Club.

Although the game is touted as one for senior players who still love the sport but are no longer able to or keen to run, participants from the weekend say it is enjoyable for all ages.

Leo and Oscar Armistead, aged 13 and 11 respectively, joined the otherwise 50- plus crowd in Harry’s workshop and both say they would absolutely play again. Father Jon Armistead says while he barely makes the half century cut off. “Even though the game is often touted as for those 50 and over, it’s fun and challenging for everyone.” • Sarah Gloyer

