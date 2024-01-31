Elvis will be in the house

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

Johnny Angel, aka Pacific Elvis, will deliver a night to remember paying tribute to the king of rock n’ roll at the RSA. The Kiwi-Samoan impersonator will perform on Saturday 10 February.

“We are very much looking forward to visiting Waiheke Island RSA. It’s showtime,” says Johnny.

Johnny was born and raised in New Zealand and is also proud of his Samoan heritage. He was first introduced to Elvis’ music when he was nine years old by watching movies and singing with his parents.

“I was strongly influenced by Elvis’ life off stage, where you could see him loving his mother, family and people in general,” he says. • Silvia Massa

