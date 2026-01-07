Those out fishing this summer are urged not to discard fishhooks, lines and nets that can become death traps for seabirds.

The plea comes from Waiheke’s Native Bird Rescue after the charity recently treated five seabirds with serious hook injuries. The rescue centre’s Karen Saunders says two pied shags and three gulls were rescued from Oneroa, Shelly Beach and Little Oneroa. A pied shag seen hooked at Orapiu could not be captured.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025