Former Stony Batter leaseholder and operator Tim Moon is attempting to organise an expedition to survey the wreck of the RMS Niagara and quantify the environmental threat it poses to the Hauraki Gulf.

The Niagara was the first ship in the southern hemisphere to be sunk by enemy action in World War II. At the time she was carrying a secret consignment of 590 gold ingots being taken to the United States as payment for military supplies. Subsequent salvage operations in 1941 and 1953 saw all but five of the gold bars recovered but the wreck, now sitting at a depth of approximately 120 metres on the sea floor of the Hauraki Gulf off Bream Head, still holds an estimated 1500 tonnes of oil in her hold. Salvage and environmental experts have long been concerned the rusting wreck will eventually break open and release that oil into the gulf’s delicate ecosystem.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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