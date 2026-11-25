For the last few weeks in spare moments, I have been typing out my late grandmother’s letters and emailing them to her three surviving daughters.

The letters are mostly type-written, sometimes in red to save on typewriter ribbon. Although a few date from the late 1950s, most were written to my mother Gwynneth after 1962, the year she married and left home.

My aunts have never read them before. Their mother’s long-silent voice plunges them back into a teenage past of exams, balls and sewing patterns. I am finding them surprisingly immersive too – the letters evoke a time I never knew.

Gwynneth was 20 when she left home, and Gran writes of the gap she left in the house at Blockhouse Bay. Typically, she makes a joke of it. “Still haven’t got used to the idea you won’t be charging in at night with watering chops when you smell the meat cooking…” she writes in characteristic style. “I keep on doing too many vegies.”

One night in 1963 Gran, or Bernie as she liked to be called, painted the scene in front of her for my mother’s benefit.

“Erica has a pattern spread all over the carpet – right in front of the door, naturally, and every time we wish to get out we have to step over and around it… Francey is wrestling with arithmetic and [your father] is feeling around for chords on the pianner.”

The mis-spelling was deliberate. Bernie liked playing with the sound of words for effect. As I type her letters, I can hear that warm, sardonic drawl.

Although her feelings about her eldest daughter leaving home could have been written by any parent in any era, other details describe a world very different to our own.

Bernie and husband Doug raised four daughters in Auckland without a car. My grandfather, a music teacher, got to work on his cherished DKW Hobby scooter, though he yearned for something bigger. “Personally I don’t care two hoots about a blinking car – the time when we really needed one is past – when you children were all tiny and the buses few and far between,” wrote Bernie in exasperation.

In 1965 Doug bought a television set.

“Long time since I wrote but really pet since we had this TV of very mixed blessing no one ever does anything at night except look at it,” complained Bernie. “No doubt the novelty will wear off and we shall get back to normal. The programmes are generally quite feeble, however my trouble is that I have to orientate my life to it. If I go off and read Doug looks disappointed, and if one starts to converse mid-programme, one is shushed immediately. It would be better if we had another room to put it in and then I could really enjoy it.”

And then there are the prices. In November 1967, Bernie was happily planning Christmas in Taranaki with Gwynneth and her young family. “I’ll bring miles of food with us so you won’t have to do too much cooking… Have had a Christmas Club going at the IGA [Independent Grocers Alliance] ever since April and there’s about $18 in it now… so I can really stock up on provisions…”

Bernie’s Christmas fund would be worth around $420 today. Which still doesn’t sound like “miles of food”, or enough to feed nine people, at my count, for Christmas week. On the other hand, Doug’s vast vegetable garden kept the pantry well-stocked, and the farm in Taranaki would have filled the gap.

Inflation is tricky, as prices rise at different rates. Food has increased more slowly overall since the 1960s compared to housing, rates and electricity, notwithstanding the exorbitant price of chocolate and mince.

There was one thing, though, which cost much more in the 1960s.

In her letters, Bernie often grumbles about the phone bill. In those days the network relied on telephone operators and copper lines which could handle one call at a time. Bernie’s calls from Blockhouse Bay to her daughter in Bell Block, a ‘toll call’, clocked up steep per-minute charges. Today, millions of voice calls can zip through the same fibre strand, which is why they cost so little – and why nobody writes letters anymore.

On 11 February 1967, Bernie wrote: “I had intended to ring you last night but when old Borbleborble’s economic restriction were announced and your father (having just received the last telephone bill) proclaimed darkly NO MORE TELEPHONE CALLS EXCEPT IN AN EMERGENCY.”

“Borbleborble” must have been Bernie’s onomatopoeic nickname for Keith Holyoake, Prime Minister at the time. The day before her letter, he announced an austerity package in response to collapsing international wool prices.

In 1964 Bernie recommended a film to my mother, with one proviso.

“[Your sister] and I went to a 5 o’clock showing of Tom Jones on Wednesday – it is a lusty romp and very funny in places. If it comes to New Plymouth do see it – but don’t take Grandma whatever you do – she’d have to be carried out of the theatre.”

If Bernie had lived to see today’s mince prices, she might have needed a stretcher too.

• Jenny Nicholls