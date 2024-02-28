It’s that time of year again, when eco activities across Tāmaki Makaurau roll into one to celebrate the environment and sustainable living. Ecofest 2024 is just around the corner and it’s filled with an array of events for everyone.

The month-long celebration is organised by eco-hubs Ecomatters, the Kaipātiki Project, the Beautification Trust and the Waiheke Resources Trust.

Waiheke will have its own celebrations around the motu, showcasing its unique biodiversity and the collective sustainable work of its community.

Events include Ecozip’s classic zipline and walking experience on Friday 15 March, which will give locals and visitors the opportunity to enjoy a bird’s eye view of the island, soaring through native forest with the panoramic backdrop of the city and surrounding gulf below.

