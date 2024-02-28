Permission has been granted for emergency and transitional housing at Living Waters Church in Surfdale – providing accommodation for 15 people and two staff members.

The rubber stamp from Auckland Council lawfully establishes the existing cabins onsite at 92 The Esplanade, with resource consent for wastewater and the go-ahead for upgraded independent units.

Seniors will take priority when the first new block of four independent units is built, with further blocks to be introduced in a later phase. Most existing cabins will be phased out over time. • Liza Hamilton

