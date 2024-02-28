Regular ferry service launches for Man O’ War Bay

The construction works at Man O’ War include a 23.8m gangway and a floating pontoon. Photos Sarah Gloyer

Man O’ War has confirmed that construction on an extension to their farm jetty has started. The plan includes a 23.8m gangway and a floating pontoon.

Their pontoon extension will facilitate all tide access for their operations, says Man O’ War hospitality sales general manager Paul Franich. The construction will increase the berthing capacity for commercial vessels, as well as provide a pickup and drop off location for recreational boats. • Silva Masa

