Regular ferry service launches for Man O’ War Bay

Man O’ War has confirmed that construction on an extension to their farm jetty has started. The plan includes a 23.8m gangway and a floating pontoon.

Their pontoon extension will facilitate all tide access for their operations, says Man O’ War hospitality sales general manager Paul Franich. The construction will increase the berthing capacity for commercial vessels, as well as provide a pickup and drop off location for recreational boats. • Silva Masa

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd