Amid long waitlists for social housing, high numbers of unoccupied homes and young people, families and essential services personnel increasingly priced out of the housing market, it is hoped an investigation into housing need will soon provide a fuller picture of the situation on Waiheke.

Waiheke Community Housing Trust chair Sandy Foster said during a recent Waiheke Local Board workshop that there were 55 families and 40 individuals currently on the trust’s waiting list.

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