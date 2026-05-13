Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the Oneroa Fire Station last weekend to celebrate Waiheke fire chief Bruce Sciascia’s 40th anniversary with the Waiheke Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Bruce says he’d strongly suspected a surprise party was going to be sprung, but they still managed to surprise him with a few of the details.

“The amount of decorations and food they were able to get in was surprising. And my family was clearly involved, with a big photo board covering my whole career.”

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025