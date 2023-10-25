The sweet sounds of the Waiheke Dirt Track once again rang out across Rangihoua valley on Saturday after stalling last season, mostly due to damage inflicted during Cyclone Gabrielle. Intensive remedial work has been performed by club members over the last few months to get the track was ready for action. There was an exciting new addition with a twisting offshoot track section, designed and cut mostly for the karts but which proved to be too tempting for the cars not to give it a try on the day. • Sarah Gloyer

