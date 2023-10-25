New locally owned ferry enterprise Island Direct will be launched on the Waiheke-CBD route on 13 November using a 50-seater catamaran – and some tickets will give Fullers a run for their money.

There will be 18 crossings daily – less on Tuesdays to allow for maintenance – with journeys beginning at 6am weekdays (ex-Auckland) and final departures from Waiheke at 9.45pm (10.15pm on Saturday and Sunday). The service will berth at the downtown ferry terminal (alternating between piers 13 and 14) and will dock at pier three at Mātiatia.

• Liza Hamilton

