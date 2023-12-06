© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

One of Waiheke’s best-known family-owned wineries is up for sale, as a “tough” few years left the Aitkens wondering if it might be time to try something new.

Tantalus Estate’s majority shareholder, Bruce Aitken, says the family still love the Onetangi Valley vineyard and business they built over the past 10 years but made the hard choice to list it for sale last Saturday 2 December. Bruce says business is good again, as the industry and economy recover from the Covid pandemic, but Tantalus is a complex organisation – with between 70 and 100 staff depending on the time of year. “And the last three years have taken a toll.” • Paul Mitchell

