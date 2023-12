© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

Waiheke artist and environmental activist Julanne Astarte Luz is running a third edition of her Move for Moana event at Artworks Community Theatre, with all proceeds going to the Waiheke Marine Project. Hosted by unique performance artist Constance Maraj and headlined by local dub-reggae group Dub Penguins, the pool party themed event will be held at the theatre on Sunday 17 December.

