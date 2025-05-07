Kiwi winemakers are making solid progress towards their collective goal of net zero carbon emissions according to a recent industry report, and this is especially true on Waiheke.

The New Zealand Winegrowers 2025 Sustainability report shows 98 percent of vineyards now have Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand certification.

NZ Winegrowers sustainability manager Dr Edwin Massey says as for many industries, climate change is the biggest long-term challenge facing the New Zealand wine industry.

• Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025