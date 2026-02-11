Despite the inopportune timing of recent heavy rains, Waiheke winegrowers are reporting this year’s harvest is looking good, and they’re expecting high volumes of quality grapes.

Short spells of heavy rain aren’t really a problem. Waiheke soil is mainly clay and quite hydrophobic – so the rainwater doesn’t soak in unless there’s a lot of it over an extended period. But the vines did draw up moisture from the recent rains and that inevitably finds its way into the grapes.

