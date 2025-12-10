Traffic was backed up around Little Oneroa last Friday, 5 December, as the Police Serious Crash Unit closed part of Ocean View Road, diverting vehicles over the one-way bridge at Little Oneroa. The officers were conducting a survey of the road as part of the investigation into a Labour Weekend scooter crash that killed 19-year-old Jordan Thompson.

In previous years, Auckland Transport statistics showed Waiheke had one of the highest incidences of scooter crashes per capita in the Auckland region with one crash per 1000 residents between 2017 and 2021. Auckland Transport’s latest Death and Significant Injury statistics, which include all crashes emergency services attend, shows Waiheke has an average of two serious scooter or moped crashes a year. Between July 2024 and the end of June 2025 there was one scooter crash involving serious injury and one that resulted in no or minor injuries. The worst year of the past six was between June 2021 and 2022 when there were four serious scooter crashes and two more that resulted in less serious injuries.

