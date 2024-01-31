Warmest summers on record taking their toll on nature

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

Last year was Aotearoa’s second warmest year on record, just shy of 2022’s record 0.15C, NIWA reports. And right now New Zealand waters are warmer by two degrees above normal.

NIWA predicted this summer would come with significant drought due to El Niño conditions. However, because the world is undergoing its warmest year with marine heat waves reported all over the globe, this has so far not been the case.

“This is quite unusual. We are currently in unprecedented territory,” says NIWA analytical meteorologist and forecaster Tristan Meyers. • Silvia Massa

