Researchers plan to turn wine waste into gold

Where wine makers see grape skins and seeds as troublesome leftovers to be disposed of, a team of researchers is seeing the waste of a golden opportunity.

The Waste to Treasure research programme is designed to take grape marc, the by-product of wine-making, and use it to create high-value products like anti-microbial paper or, surprisingly, electronics. The programme will be based at Waiheke’s Goldwater Wine Science Centre and involve researchers from crown research institute Scion, Auckland University of Technology, the University of Canterbury and the University of Auckland.

• Paul Mitchell

