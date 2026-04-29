The concept of evolution is usually understood as a gradual process, but a recent discovery co-led by Waiheke scientist Peter Wills demonstrates that it is, in fact, a relatively rapid process.

Speaking to Gulf News, theoretical biologist Peter says that their group has produced the first convincing evidence of evolution through “punctuated equilibria”.

“This is the idea that new species are formed during relatively sudden bursts rather than through gradual change over time.”

The findings of the new research have been hailed as “one of the biggest breakthroughs in biology 2025” by maths and science publication Quanta Magazine.

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