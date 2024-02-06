Despite persistent warnings and the implementation of a rāhui by the Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust Board, boaties have continued to flout restrictions, causing disruption to a crucial trial aimed at removing exotic caulerpa from the waters around Waiheke.

The rāhui, initiated by the trust board in August, aims to safeguard the delicate marine environment by prohibiting anchoring or seabed disturbance within one nautical mile (1.8km) of Thompson’s Point and the entire stretch of Onetangi Bay. • Liza Hamilton

