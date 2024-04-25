Iwi are seeking three temporary fishing closures in the Hauraki Gulf, including Waiheke.

If approved this would prohibit the take of kūtai (mussels), kōura (rock lobster), pāua and beach cast tipa (scallops) on Waiheke for two years

Fisheries New Zealand wants public feedback on the proposed closures which cover Waiheke Island, Umupuia Beach near the Duder Regional Park, and the coastline of Te Mātā and Waipatukahu. • Liza Hamilton

Full Story in this week’s gulf News… Out Now!!!

