Maritime New Zealand has been carrying out interviews and examining the 48-metre Japanese fishing vessel which ran aground on rocks at The Noises, last Tuesday.

Chokyu Maru No.68, a commercial tuna longliner with 27 crew onboard, got into trouble at the northern end of Motuhoropapa Island at around 3.40am.

No oil spillage was identified at the time of the grounding, but the vessel is understood to have sustained bow damage. None of the crew were injured.

Maritime NZ has confirmed the vessel was refloated and brought into berth in Auckland by two Thomson towboats. • Liza Hamilton

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd