Hearty congratulations to Oliver Stretton-Pow, who was recently announced as the winner of the People’s Choice Award at this year’s Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf. His successful work, Hard Graft, was inspired by the Cape Reinga Lighthouse, which the artist showed grafted atop the gnarled roots of a single pōhutukawa uprooted from the earth. • Emma Hughes

