Turtles, whales, dolphins and rays spotted in aerial marine survey

Over the past two weeks, Island Aviation have been involved in a multi-agency international survey focused on endangered marine species in the waters around Aotea Great Barrier, Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty.

The project was focused particularly on endangered leatherback sea turtles, which are highly migratory and face many threats across their habitats, including accidental capture by fisheries, harvesting of turtles and eggs, plastic pollution, habitat loss, climate change and vessel strike. • Tessa King

Full story in Gulf News, out now online and in island retailers for just $3!