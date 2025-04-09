It’s a community focal point, visitor must-do, a showcase for local artisans, artists and producers, an incubator for small businesses and one of the best spots on the island to grab breakfast and a coffee. The Ostend Market is celebrating its 50th birthday on 19 April, and it’s set to be a vibrant celebration of Waiheke old and new.

The very first weekend market was held in 1975 by Pūtiki School, and over the five decades since it has become a well-loved institution, faithfully taking place every weekend, rain or shine.

• Tessa King

