Each May, New Zealand Music Month celebrates Aotearoa’s amazingly diverse, world class music culture and sonic heritage. This year’s theme is ‘our sounds, our spaces’, and with that in mind there are several events organised to celebrate the island’s talented musicians.

This Saturday 9 May, Jodine Stodart, aka DJ Chikaa, will teach an Intro to DJing course at Waiheke Adult Learning (WAL). Jodine started out as a Radio DJ for a world music show at Melbourne’s PBS FM in 2007 and has continued her love of world music and electronic fusion, following the emerging South American new wave scene of folktronica and ethnic downtempo music. Chikaa is one of New Zealand’s regular festival contributors, DJing at Splore, Shipwrecked, Luminate, New Zealand Spirit’s Resolution, and sometimes abroad in Bali’s Spirit Festival and Burning Man.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025