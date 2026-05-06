A long-planned hotel and geothermal retreat at Owhanake and the rural entrance to Oneroa village may be the first development on Waiheke to apply to the government under the Government’s new fast-track planning legislation.

At the April Waiheke Local Board business meeting last week, board member Eric Rangi Hillman raised the issue of the hotel and geothermal wellness retreat development on Waiheke which was initially put on a backburner after assessment by government officials.

“I hope we can push back against anything that aims to fast-track processes, sidestepping the usual planning pathways; removing our ability for public consultation, meeting with our community, our whānau, our whenua,” said the board member, who had missed the key board discussion earlier in the month about a proposed hotel development near Mātiatia due to illness.

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