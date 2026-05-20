Auckland Transport is reviewing Waiheke bus services after renewed calls to restore the original 50A bus route. In a recent Waiheke Local Board community forum, Hana Blackmore made the case for shifting the route back to Ostend Road and Wharf Road, the pre-2019 route. Board chair Kylee Matthews said it was timely of Hana to raise this again, because AT was beginning a Waiheke Bus Service Review. Kylee later told Gulf News the local board have been trying to convince AT to review the island’s bus network for a long time, due to community complaints with the level of service.

An AT spokesman confirms they are reviewing “some aspects” of the Waiheke bus service, but says they cannot give a firm timeframe on results at this point. “We are currently looking at how the bus services on Waiheke are being used and looking at feedback about how the network could possibly be improved. Next steps after that would be to discuss with the local board for their feedback and, if changes were proposed, look at some level of public engagement.”

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