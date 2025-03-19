Nature lovers, stargazers and the simply curious are invited to join the upcoming Dark Sky Waiheke Island Night Walk during the 2025 Waiheke Walking Festival.

The walk will leave from Homersham Reserve at Seventh Avenue on the Onetangi beachfront, and travel along the beach to Jacob’s Ladder. Dark Sky’s Kim Wesney says this part of the walk will involve stargazing with the naked eye and binoculars, and talking about celestial navigation, which she says was quite important until surprisingly recently. She says we’re lucky with our position and views of the night sky on the island. “This will be a nice walk in the evening, chatting about the universe.”

• Paul Mitchell

