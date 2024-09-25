Cycle Action Waiheke is celebrating the arrival of spring with a warm-up for upcoming Biketober month. Waiheke’s ‘Best Day of the Year Ride’ will start at 1pm on Sunday 29 September.

“This event is for people who just can’t wait to get on a bike and have a fun ride,” says event organiser Xan Hamilton. “Cycle Action Waiheke’s Biketober is already packed with rides and events, and this extra event might explode our cycling tyres – but last year’s participants all said that they wanted it to happen again, so here we are.”

• Silvia Massa

