Itinerant roller skating company Skatescool New Zealand will host two roller disco nights on the island in November, giving Waihekeans the perfect chance to experience the thrills, spills and fun of rolling in style to the dulcet sounds of ABBA’s Dancing Queen.

The events will roll out at the Morra Hall in Oneroa on Friday 8 November and at the Ostend RSA Hall on Saturday 9 November.

Founded by Brigitte Legendre, Skatescool is a travelling company that tours the country, bringing roller skates – both quads and inlines – props and sound and lighting systems to all corners of Aotearoa. Besides converting halls and empty spaces into roller-dancefloors, they also provide one-hour lessons for both beginners and advanced skaters.

“It’s fantastic because we get to discover places we wouldn’t have discovered if it wasn’t for roller disco. We get to go to little communities and get to places you’ve never thought to stop at,” says Brigitte.

Silvia Massa

