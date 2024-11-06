Waiheke residents can now expect potholes on the island’s roads to be repaired within five days of them being reported.

Auckland Transport (AT) recently made a promise to Aucklanders that they will repair 95 percent of potholes on high-volume sealed roads on the arterial and regional road network – the main traffic routes – within 24 hours of notification.

Potholes on all other roads would be repaired in five working days and Auckland Transport told Gulf News that the island’s roads all fall within their five working day response target for repair, including the 20 percent of unsealed roads on Waiheke.

• Tessa King and Laura Kvigstad, Auckland Council reporter funded by New Zealand on Air

