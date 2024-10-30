Mike Morgan and Lucy in the sky with diamonds

Mike Morgan, as colourful and humorous as his surrealist work, died over Labour Weekend. He was not only one of New Zealand’s most recognisable artists and a familiar sight on Waiheke where he lived for 17 years, he became one of the island’s most vivid and memorable characters.

He could often be spotted with long white beard and hair whipping in the wind from beneath his signature black hat as he drove Lucy, his beloved 32 Ford Coupe, down the much-quieter-then main street of Oneroa.

After calling Waiheke home for the better part of two decades, the island’s loss was Waihi’s gain in 2010 when he left Waiheke shores to take up residence in the Coromandel.

• Sarah Gloyer

