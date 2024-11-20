Experts say a pink bloom in the normally clear waters of Hekerua Bay was most likely caused by a harmless, non-photosynthetic dinoflagellate species of alga – although some forms of alga are toxic and without further testing it is impossible to know for sure.

The bloom was spotted by Waiheke resident Suzie Millar.

“I haven’t seen it before and it was so pink – more so than the photos show. It just happened that Saturday. I was there around 8am and it was totally gone two days later,” she says.

• Silvia Massa

