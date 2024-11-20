Wellingtonian Hariata Hema says she has only ever come to Waiheke in the past to “pop into one of the vineyards for lunch” but seeing the island as a walker on the Te Ara Hura track has given her a new appreciation for all it has to offer.

Keen walkers from around the country and beyond spent last week making their way around the nearly 100 km network of trails, organised by the Waiheke Walking Festival Trust.

Hariata is an avid hiker who has travelled up and down Aotearoa exploring trails of all levels of difficulty and says the multi-day Te Ara Hura is a new favourite. “I’ve been talking with my tramping friends back home every day and told them they must come and do it next time.”

• Sarah Gloyer

