After five years, including two appeals, the last two Protect Pūtiki protesters enmeshed in court battles have been discharged without conviction by the Auckland High Court.

Protect Pūtiki kaitiaki Julanne Astarte Luz, whose trespassing charges were discharged this week, says it’s a huge relief to finally be done with the legal struggles that began during the protests against the construction of the Kennedy Point Marina in 2021.

Several of the Pūtiki protesters were found guilty of trespassing in a series of nine Auckland District Court trials in 2024, all heard by Judge Kirsten Lummis. The charges stemmed from protesters entering the construction zone, and mostly relate to the occupation of a temporary pontoon for more than a week.

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