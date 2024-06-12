Local venue The Heke celebrated a big win last week, taking home the Outstanding Local Establishment award for Waiheke and Eastern Auckland at the Lewisham Awards.

Established in 2002, the awards recognise excellence in hospitality and are named after Richard Lewisham, a pioneer of Auckland’s hospitality scene. They are administered by the Restaurant Association of New Zealand. The Heke beat out four other finalists, including Ampersand, Bucks Bistro and Man O’ War, to take the win. Co-owner Roanne Izzard-Parker says they are thrilled with recognition for the entire team’s hard work. “Of course all our loyal locals and our guests from further away make The Heke a continued success and for that we are all truly grateful,” she says. •