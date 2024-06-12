Waiheke ferries, buses and cars going electric would take the single biggest bite out of our carbon emissions. A new report from an environmental group, funded by the Auckland Council to assess the Waiheke Local Board area’s carbon footprint finds ferries alone account for nearly a third of Waiheke’s 60,707 tonnes of carbon emissions each year, and the transport sector as a whole is responsible for nearly two thirds. • Paul Mitchell

