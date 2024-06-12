The report states the ferries are the biggest source of emissions in the local board area, taking up 31.1 percent of the islands’ total carbon footprint.

Waiheke ferries, buses and cars going electric would take the single biggest bite out of our carbon emissions. A new report from an environmental group, funded by the Auckland Council to assess the Waiheke Local Board area’s carbon footprint finds ferries alone account for nearly a third of Waiheke’s 60,707 tonnes of carbon emissions each year, and the transport sector as a whole is responsible for nearly two thirds. • Paul Mitchell

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

