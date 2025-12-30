Sundance NYD is returning this year to Batch Winery, with a rich blend of house, techno, Afro house, melodic techno and minimal techno on two stages for ten hours of music, wine and dancing from 3pm on the first day of the year.

Produced by Insomniak Records, Shipwrecked Arts & Music Festival and Sound by Meraki, acts include Fabrication(AU), Chklte (US), Øndrbrk (AR/NZ), Logan Baker (NZ), Bella (BR), Max Desai (NZ), Seb Jensen (NZ), Boznich (UK), Ranz (NZ), Jake Rattler (NZ), Louie Carrol (NZ), Geo Seato (NZ), DirdyGerdi (DE), and Mia Kober (NZ), the mix designed for a daytime-to-evening flow rather than a late-night club vibe.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025