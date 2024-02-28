    Scientists discover undersea marvels beneath the Gulf

    By
    Gulf News
    -
    0
    A wandering anenome, black coral and a tube sponge.

    Marine scientists have been exploring never-before-seen reefs in the Hauraki Gulf, using remote operated vehicles to reach depths of 90 metres.

    It’s part of a national deep reefs programme led by the Department of Conservation (DoC) to explore, map and understand mesophotic reef ecosystems that occur in coastal regions. 

    Researchers from Te Herenga Waka/Victoria University of Wellington and DoC used a Boxfish remote operated vehicle [ROV] to explore 28 sites in the Alderman and Mokohinau Islands and the Colville and Craddock Channels, with the sites ranging in depth from 30 to 90 metres. • Liza Hamilton

