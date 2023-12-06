© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

A family narrowly escaped a massive fire that burnt their two-storey house to the ground on Monday night.

The Waiheke Fire Brigade was called to the Te Matuku peninsula at 8pm on Monday 4 December and spent 12 long hours battling the blaze but couldn’t save the house. Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Kilkelly says an adult and four children were home when the fire broke out. “They were on the back deck when one child noticed smoke and told the adult. They checked and realised what was going on, and got them all out around the side to safety before calling [emergency services].”

