‘Sword’ wielding RSA attacker strikes again, and the Saab-mersible

There were seven arrests on Waiheke over Christmas and New Year, and one man accounted for three of them, Police Sergeant Raymond Matthews says.

Last week Gulf News reported a 60-year-old Auckland man was facing multiple assault charges for attacking people both with and without weapons. He was initially arrested on 27 December after police received reports of a sword-wielding man attacking people outside the RSA. The ‘sword’ turned out to be a cane. Two days later while out on bail the man was arrested again for assaulting someone on Ocean View Road.

Sergeant Matthews says the man came back to Waiheke on Friday 3 January, despite one of the conditions of his bail being not to return to the island. The man appeared to have made some new friends and was drinking with them in public just after midnight on Saturday when he allegedly got agitated and started smashing bottles and making threats. Sergeant Matthews says police caught up with him and arrested him, for the first time this year, while he was driving drunk away from the scene. The 60 year old has now added several new charges to his court case for the previous alleged assaults.

• Paul Mitchell

