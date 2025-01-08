Jenny Stewart celebrated and remembered

Tributes are flowing for Jenny Stewart, who died just before Christmas. Jenny created Jenny’s Kitchen tamarind chutney on Waiheke, which went on to become a local favourite as well as winning the hearts of flavour-lovers nationwide, not to mention awards.

Jenny was already retired when she visited Fiji with husband Hilton and first tried tamarind. On returning to Waiheke she was determined to experiment with the tasty ingredient.

Current Jenny’s Kitchen owner Cathy Knight, who bought the business from Jenny a decade ago, says, “She threw a few bits and pieces into a pot to make chutney and it turned out rather well. Jenny was a very spiritual person and always told us the spirits had advised her, so it was no surprise to her that it tasted so heavenly. After taking that first batch to the market, where it was a sell-out success, she knew she was onto something good.”

• Tessa King

