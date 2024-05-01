Waiheke fashion fixture Junk to Funk returns for 2024 with a host of new categories and activities for the crowd. The sustainable wearable art event will be held on Saturday 11 May at Te Huruhi School.

Island Waste Collective’s Denisa Kolouchova and Artworks Community Theatre’s Kashmir Postel are co-organising this year’s event, which showcases the inventive designs of Waiheke community creatives using reusable materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Denisa says the workshops held during their recent school holiday programme were filled with engaged children and youth interested in learning new techniques to create their unique garments. • Silvia Massa

