A leap of faith

Waiheke Volunteer Coastguard members plan to leap into the unknown to raise funds towards the purchase of a new rescue boat.

The Royal New Zealand Coastguard has launched The Lifesaving Leap campaign, with teams all over the country preparing to soar through the sky at 200km/hour to raise funds for their local branches.

Waiheke Coastguard volunteers Maria Heer, Dillon Ratima, Derrek Wooding and Brendan Demchy are the Wai Fly team and are scheduled to skydive on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 May. The group’s goal is to raise $7000 – and they are already halfway there, having amassed over $3500. • Silvia Massa

