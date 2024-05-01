The Department of Conservation has given a provisional green light for plans to bring kiwi back to Waiheke.

Save The Kiwi, Ngāti Paoa and Ngāti Tai ki Tāmaki teamed up last year to apply to the Department of Conservation for permission to relocate some kiwi from their overcrowded colony on nearby Ponui Island to Waiheke. Save The Kiwi operations manager Tineke Joustra says the group recently met with the Department of Conservation who gave them the go ahead to start official community consultation. “They indicated everyone at the Department was very excited about the translocation. They just want to make sure the community is in full support of the project.” • Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd