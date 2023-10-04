Waiheke church, Living Waters is now offering a monthly lunch for senior citizens every second Wednesday at 12pm. With increasing numbers of elderly island residents needing accommodation, care and support, pastor Wiremu te Taniwha thought a monthly gathering would help.

“We want to give back to them. We appreciate them and, since we have space for 40 people, we decided to start with it.”

The three-course meal includes soup, a main dish and a dessert. The diners can enjoy jazz music in the background and socialise with fellow residents. • Silvia Massa

