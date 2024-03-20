The SuperGold card travel subsidy for afternoon peak ferry services could be scrapped along with other services and benefits if an Auckland Council cost-cutting proposal is adopted. If Aucklanders choose the Pay Less – Get Less option outlined in council’s Long-Term plan proposals, subsidised free travel for seniors and some other transport services could be axed over the next 10 years.

The Long-Term Plan document, which describes the next decade of actions and measures from 2024 to 2034, was released by council two weeks ago for public consultation. The Waiheke Local Board recently held a public meeting to discuss the plan, and a small number of residents, including Hana Blackmore, Shirin Brown and Kathy Voyles, and local board members chair Cath Handley, deputy chair Bianca Ranson and board member Kylee Matthews attended.

